Vinesh Phogat

Oops, she did it again

While a bevy of Bollywood actors took to social media to heap praise on Vinesh Phogat after her heartbreaking disqualification from the 2024 Olympics yesterday, a post by Hema Malini has irked a set of netizens. The politician told the media that the development should serve as a lesson for artistes and women to know “how important 100 grams is”, and said she hoped Phogat lost the weight quickly. “Lekin milega nahin abhi,” she concluded. Malini’s statement invited strong reactions from social media users. “How much does her brain weigh? Just listen to the unparalleled wisdom of Hema Malini,” one user wrote, satirically. Another person posted, “The [manner in which] these leaders exhibit their empty hearts [is appalling]! Instead of supporting [Phogat], MP Hema Malini is giving a lecture on weight-maintenance. At times, [her] smile looks evil.” Another shared, “We as a society have evolved past the need to ask Hema Malini her opinion on anything.” Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar were among those who extended wishes to Phogat.

New endeavour

Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar will narrate stories, and share experiences from his personal and professional life in a new radio programme, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le. Yesterday, on the occasion of his birthday, he made the announcement and said the musical journey will be available by Diwali. Wadkar will also share intriguing anecdotes from the music industry.

Happy in the head

Falguni Pathak, the voice behind several 1990s pop songs such as Yaad piya ki aane lagi and Maine payal hai chhankai, says that while she doesn’t avoid working in films, she feels more at home on the stage. As someone who has been performing at live shows since the age of nine, Pathak said she is “content” with what she does. “You have to run around a bit more when it comes to playback singing. You have to meet people, go to the studios, and sit for hours. I am a bit lazy,” the singer, 55, said. Pathak, who has made a name for herself as the go-to artiste to perform live shows during festivals like Navaratri, has sporadically worked in films.

Meeting the idol in theatres

Varun Dhawan, who has often spoken of his love for Govinda, was seen enjoying the latter’s film that recently re-released in theatres. “Govinda back in cinemas #Rajababu (sic),” shared the actor of the film that also featured Karisma Kapoor. Helmed by David Dhawan, the 1994 movie also starred late actor Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. The story revolves around a rich village couple who adopt an orphan boy, Raja Singh, played by Govinda.

Hero meets hero

Yesterday, John Abraham met Olympic-medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics. After she returned to Delhi, Abraham interacted with her, and shared, “Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud.” The athlete also expressed her pleasure.

My voice, my rights

Veteran screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar—who has worked towards securing the rights of several musicians from the film industry—feels that directly copying an original performance or using artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic a singer’s voice without permission can lead to copyright infringement. Talking about revamping an old number, Akhtar said: “Remaking a song is generally allowed as long as the new version is sufficiently different from the original. But, directly copying the original performance or using AI to mimic a singer’s voice without permission can be copyright infringement. Additionally, using a singer’s likeness or voice without consent, even if AI-generated, might violate their right to recording and publishing. Given the complex legal landscape, especially with the rise of AI, musicians should seek legal advice when creating remakes or using AI-generated elements.”

Generous donation

Telugu superstar Prabhas—who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD—made a donation of R2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-affected Wayanad district in Kerala, which hit the south state on July 30. The number of deaths resulting from the landslides has increased to 226, with search-and-rescue operations underway. Prabhas is the latest film personality to come forward in the need of the hour. On Sunday, other Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun announced their donation to the CMDRF. While Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated R1 crore, Allu Arjun pledged an amount of Rs 25 lakh.