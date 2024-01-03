21 years of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam': Riteish Deshmukh drops adorable BTS pics with Genelia D'souza to celebrate the milestone

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Riteish made his debut 21 years ago with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam,' alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Today, as the film reaches this milestone, Riteish is surely in a mood to celebrate

In Pic: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The two have collaborated in several movies, but did you know that Riteish made his debut in a film opposite his now-wife Genelia? Yes, you heard it right. It seems like destiny always intended for them to be together.


Riteish made his debut 21 years ago with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam,' alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Today, as the film reaches this milestone, Riteish is surely in a mood to celebrate. The actor took to his Instagram to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam and shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, "21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)…. @geneliad #bts"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)


The first picture was taken on the beach, where Riteish was seen in blue pants paired with a matching blazer and a white shirt. While Genelia was seen wearing a stunning white lehenga set with a hint of yellow. The actress adorned beautiful bangles as she played with her dupatta. Other pictures are from the same set, all portraying the two actors filming different scenes.

As soon as Riteish dropped the pictures, fans showered their love on them. One fan wrote,"Bhai ne tabhi decide kr diya tha..k hmari bhabi to yahi banegi". Another user commented, "Watched this movie almost 3/4 times in theatre…& cinema hall were going houseful that time specially college youths." "This is where u both came together forever right," third fan commented. 

Bhumi Pednekar too took to the comment section and dropped a lovely comment for the power couple. The actress wrote, "Both of you, still look the same @geneliad @riteishd".

Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ was adapted from the 1999 Malayalam film "Niram."

On the work front, Riteish and Genelia were most recently seen in the film 'Ved.' The film marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. The power couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

