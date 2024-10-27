Jackie Shroff shared a throwback video on 24 years of 'Mission Kashmir'. Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra it also featured Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles

Stills from Mission Kashmir Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Celebrating 24 years of 'Mission Kashmir': Jackie Shroff honours the film’s legacy x 00:00

As Jackie Shroff starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 24 years since its release on Sunday, the actor marked the day by sharing a special video from the film.

Taking to Instagram story, Jackie posted a video featuring his memorable dialogues.

The story revolved around a boy Altaaf Khan, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose family is accidentally killed by a police officer, played by Sanjay Dutt in a massacre. The boy is adopted by Dutt, who was responsible for his parent's death. Later, when the boy finds out, he becomes a terrorist.

Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Chandra, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2000. The flick also featured, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

He will be seen in 'Baby John' also co-starring Varun Dhawan.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John' is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

