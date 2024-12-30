Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 years in cinema this January, while the Nampally Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Telugu film actor Allu Arjun’s regular bail petition on January 3

Hrithik Roshan

Silver Jubilee

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 years in cinema this January, marking the milestone with the re-release of his debut blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai on January 10, which also happens to be his birthday. Directed by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan, the film has been remastered for modern audiences, offering fans an opportunity to relive its timeless appeal and iconic music, such as Ik pal ka jeena, on the big screen. Adding to the festivities, the much-anticipated Netflix documentary, The Roshans, premières on January 17, making it a month-long celebration for the Roshan family.

Still in work mode

Vikrant Massey may have taken a break from filming, but movies are all he can think about. After the success of 12th Fail and Sabarmati Report, the actor announced his break on social media. At a recent conclave, he expressed his desire to be part of films that stand the test of time and are remembered for generations. He said in the interview, “My father watches films that were made 50 years ago. I also want to do films that the upcoming generations would like to watch 50 years later.”

Not moved on yet

Writer-actor Sutapa Sikdar says that while the world has moved on since her actor-husband Irrfan Khan passed away, her journey without him has been far from easy. She admits it took her a long time to open up about Irrfan’s death and says she never believed she would find the motivation to write again. Sutapa, who wrote dialogues for films like Kahaani (2012), Shabd (2005), and Khamoshi (1996), also produced the 2016 film Madaari, starring Irrfan. The actor passed away in 2020. Sutapa’s plan to write a book on Irrfan remains in its early stages.

Judgement in January

The Nampally Court will pronounce its verdict regarding Telugu film actor Allu Arjun’s regular bail petition on January 3. The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the première of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which claimed a woman’s life. Yesterday, the court heard arguments on the petition and the counter filed by the police. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its judgment. As the police sought time to file their counter to the bail petition, the court adjourned the hearing to December 30.