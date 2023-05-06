28 years of 'Prem': Sanjay Kapoor pays tribute to director Satish Kaushik; see pics

'Prem' starring Sanjay Kapoor, pays tribute to late director Satish Kaushik in a throwback photo and recollects memories

Old picture from the movie set 'Prem'

The golden memories of Satish Kaushik keep visiting his friends and families.

Sanjay Kapoor, who made his screen debut with Satish Kaushik's directorial 'Prem', shared a frame with the late director to recollect fond memories. The black and white frame shows Sanjay, Tabu and Satish from the movie set.

Sanjay captioned, "28 years of Prem, Miss you Satish, 5th May 1995, #debut."

Sanjay shared a couple of pictures with Tabu, the heroine of the movie. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the love story of 'Prem' revolves around reincarnation. Sanjay Verma (played by Sanjay Kapoor) gets hallucinations of a past life as Shantanu. He meets Sonia Verma (Tabu) and tries to impress upon the fact that she is Lachi from a past life, his lover.

After pictures were posted by the actor, Several of his fans said they liked the film. However, it did perform well on box office disaster at that time.

A fan commented on Sanjay's post, “One of my Best movie Sir...I really love this & U & u r craft too...” Another said, “Very nostalgia movie in 90s.” One more wrote, “All songs are superbs ye dharti yeh ambar, saat janam with that purple sweater."

Satish Kaushik was a multifaceted personality in the Indian film industry, known for his versatile skills as an actor, writer, director, and producer. He was widely recognized for his captivating performances and unique sense of humor in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his popular films during that time include 'Mr. India,' 'Saajan Chale Sasural,' and 'Judaai.'

Apart from his acting career, Satish Kaushik also made a mark as a director with movies like "Tere Naam," "Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai," and "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain," which received a lot of love from the audience. His contributions to the film industry were significant, and he will always be remembered for his creativity and talent.

Unfortunately, the talented actor-director passed away on March 8 due to a sudden cardiac arrest in the National Capital Region, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema.

Recently Sanjay Kapoor will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' also starring Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kunal Kemmu and Pankaj Tripathi. Adajania’s mystery thriller is of personal significance to the actor. It reunites him with Karisma after Shakti: The Power (2002) and their TV show, Karishma — The Miracles of Destiny.

