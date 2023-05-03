Watch exclusive video! Homi Adajania: I've not watched any of Dimple Kapadia's films

Adajania speaks about his long association with Kapadia

Homi Adajania's OTT debut with 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' is headlined by Dimple Kapadia with whom he has worked on several projects in the past. The cast also includes actors Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah.

Speaking about his long association with Kapadia and her look in the series, Homi joked, "She came dressed like that and she does that for every role since 'Being Cyrus' and that's why I cast her in every film of mine. I'm terrified of her." On a more serious note he added, "I genuinely think it's one of her best performances ever. Once we were eating dinner together and some topic came up about Dimple's film 'Bobby' and they were going on and on. I said I haven't seen the film and everyone was aghast! Dimple turned around with choicest abuses, saying 'he has not seen any of my work.' It's true I haven't. It's not because of disrespect I never watched any films. It's a lovely clean slate every time!"

Speaking about Radhika Madan whom he also worked with in 'Angrezi Medium' he said, "Someone told me she had done TV and I had no clue. I just heard about this girl because someone showed me the audition of 'Patakhaa' and I was blown away by her. She said 'Please can I audition for 'Angrezi Medium?' and I said 'No, it's not the right age category at all we need a 17-18 year old."

The series that will air on Disney+Hotstar, is the story about women belonging to a seemingly conservative family running a drug cartel that the men are unaware of. Adajania gets into a fun chat with mid-day com and opens up about his quirky web series.

