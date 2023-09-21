3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58

Akhil Mishra, who played the role of librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, breathed his last today due to an accident

Akhil Mishra passed away at the age of 58 today in an accident at home According to reports, he was found lying on the floor of his kitchen after an accident Akhil was married to actress Suzanne Bernert

Actor Akhil Mishra, known for playing the role of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, passed away at the age of 58. According to ETimes' report, he was working in the kitchen of his residence and accidentally slipped.

Akhil's wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was reportedly shooting for a project in Hyderabad when the accident took place. As per ETimes, she is back in Mumbai and is overlooking the arrangements for his final rites and funeral. According to the report, Suzanne confirmed the untimely and tragic demise of her husband and said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone."

A source close to IANS shared, "It was an accident. He was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. And now the body has been taken for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports."

Akhil was a popular actor who worked in films as well as television shows. He has acted in daily soaps like Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Hatim and others. He gained popularity by doing the cameo role of librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots and playing the role of Umed Singh Bundela in Uttaran starring Tina Datta and Rashami Desai. He appeared in films like Don, Gandhi, My Father, Shikhar, Kamla Ki Maut and Well Done Abba to name a few.

Akhil was first married to Manju Mishra in 1983 who had acted with him in his first feature film Dhat Tere...Ki in 1983 and a serial 'Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn'. She passed away in 1997. The actor tied the knot with the German actress in 2009.

In a recent interview, Suzanne recalled how Akhil put his career on hold to teach her Hindi for a television show. "All the characters that I played were Foreigners who needed an accent. Fluency suddenly became an issue with my show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, as I needed to be perfect, and my husband gave all his time and put his career on hold to help me on a daily basis to speak shudh Hindi," she revealed.

Further details on his last rites are yet to be disclosed.