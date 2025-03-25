While Jr NTR has delivered several mind-blowing performances, he truly gave a groundbreaking one in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR

Jr NTR

Jr NTR celebrates 3 years of RRR: 'Everything I've done so far prepared me for this'

Jr. NTR is one of the biggest stars on the pan-India slate, having achieved remarkable success and stardom across the country. While he has delivered several mind-blowing performances, he truly gave a groundbreaking one in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR. Remarkably, the film also emerged as a box office storm, and as it completes three years, it's worth revisiting the mind-blowing performance that Jr. NTR delivered in it.

Jr NTR on preparing for his role in RRR

As RRR completes its glorious three years, Jr. NTR opened up about how he prepared to play such a fierce yet innocent character like Bheem. “I've never had a process or recipe that I’ve followed when it comes to acting. No actor can follow a set method, for that matter. Rajamouli, as a director, has always challenged me. This is my fourth collaboration with him. Having worked with him, I’ve realised that an actor has to be naive to understand and deliver what his director wants. In my first three collaborations with Rajamouli, I was very naïve. I think all that naivety prepared me to play Bheem in RRR. Everything I have done so far in my career has prepared me for this project,” he said.

SS Rajmouli’s experience of working with JR NTR

Further to this, director S. S. Rajamouli shared his experience of working with Jr. NTR and said, “With NTR, it felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers.”

Playing the character of Komaram Bheem, a Gond tribal leader from Telangana who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad for the liberation of Hyderabad State, Jr. NTR starred alongside Ram Charan, who portrayed Alluri Sitarama Raju, a revolutionary leader from Andhra Pradesh who waged an armed campaign against the British Raj.

More about JR NTR

Moreover, RRR became a breakout film for Jr. NTR, adding yet another remarkable role to his filmography. Earning Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day, RRR recorded the highest opening-day collection for an Indian film at the time. The film also won the prestigious Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, becoming the first and only Indian feature film to win an Academy Award. The movie also starred Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn.