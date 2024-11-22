Ajay Devgn recalls his iconic entry in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters standing on two bikes. It's an imagery difficult to forget

Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante

33 years of Ajay Devgn: Actor shares interesting detail about his popular 'Phool Aur Kaante' entry

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Friday completed 33 years of being an actor in the film industry. The actor made his debut with the film 'Phool Aur Kaante'. Taking to Instagram, Ajay penned a note filled with nostalgia. Sharing a miniature replicating his iconic entry in the film, Ajay Devgn revealed that it his favourite but also finds it scary.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 33 years of Phool Aur Kaante

Sharing a video of the miniature which is flanked by plastic flowers and a cactus, Ajay Devgn wrote, "From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always #33Years."

Released in 1991, 'Phool Aur Kante' also featured Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Kuku Kohli directed it. Ajay has since created a special place for himself as an actor as well as a director.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Most recently he was seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise.

Ajay in a candid conversation with ANI expressed gratitude to the audience and also talked about how the 'Singham' franchise changed the narrative around police portrayals in Bollywood films."I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," Ajay emphasized.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

On the other hand, Ajay's film 'Naam' directed by Anees Bazmee was released in theatres today. The film was shot almost two decades ago. But due to various factors the film was never released.