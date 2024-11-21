Breaking News
Arjun Kapoor reveals tattoo he got made on 'Singham Again' release eve, shares connection with his mother

Updated on: 21 November,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Arjun Kapoor has revealed the tattoo he got made on the eve of Singham Again's release. The actor sharing the process also explained the meaning behind his tattoo and its connection with his late mother

Arjun Kapoor reveals tattoo he got made on 'Singham Again' release eve, shares connection with his mother

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is on a career high right now with the success of Singham Again which was released in theatres on Diwali. The Rohit Shetty-directorial won Arjun Kapoor praises for his performance. Standing out with your performance in a film that also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff is no mean feat. The actor has been basking in the box office success of the film where he played a villain who abducts Kareena Kapoor's character.  Days after the film's release, Arjun shared a social media post revealing his new tattoo. He got it made on the release day of the blockbuster. 


Arjun got the words 'Rab Rakha' inscribed in Devanagari script on his back. He also shared the connection of the two words with his late mother Mona Kapoor. 


"रब राखा - May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith," he wrote. 


 
 
 
 
 
Arjun Kapoor celebrates Singham Again success 

For Arjun, the appreciation coming his way has been making him feel like all his years of hard work has come to fruition. After the release of the film, the actor shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, and the positive reactions from both fans and critics.

He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"

 
 
 
 
 
