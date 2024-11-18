Was clashing his cop drama with the horror-comedy Rohit Shetty’s big mistake? Well, we’re not saying that—it’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan who believes 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has the edge over the cop drama.

In Pic: Aamir Khan talking to Anees Bazmee. Pic/X

This Diwali witnessed one of the biggest box office clashes of 2024, as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' went head-to-head. Now, nearly three weeks later, box office numbers suggest that Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is riding higher than Ajay Devgn’s 'Singham Again'. But was clashing his cop drama with the horror-comedy Rohit Shetty’s big mistake? Well, we’re not saying that—it’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan who believes 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has the edge over the cop drama.

Aamir Khan saying to Anees Bazmee - "unnhone Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 se takkar leke galti kar di" (referring to Singham Again makers) 💀🤐 pic.twitter.com/63QPcVqghw — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 17, 2024

In a short clip circulating on social media, Aamir Khan is seen speaking to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' director Anees Bazmee, saying, “Unhone aapki 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' se takkar leke galti kar di (They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3').”

After about 17 days at the box office, recent collections as per Sacnilk.com suggest that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has minted ₹231.4 crore in India, while 'Singham Again' has collected about ₹231.26 crore.

Rohit Shetty on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Rohit Shetty opened up about the success of his latest film 'Singham Again' and shared his views on its clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"I am very happy that people are liking this film. The film is running for quite long now. A good revenue is being generated for the theatres. People are going to watch this film. We tried to avoid the clash (with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'), but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali. Otherwise, we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created revenue of over ₹300 crores, which is quite rare," Rohit told ANI.

Anees Bazmee on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Anees Bazmee opened up about the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and also shared his views on its clash with 'Singham Again'.

“It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. Koi film 2 ₹ zyada hai, aur koi kum... What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres," he said in conversation with Hindustan Times.

About Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn, 'Singham Again' features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, talking about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the movie boasts a stellar cast. In addition to Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.