Salman Khan cast his vote amid heavy security during Maharashtra Elections 2024. Shah Rukh Khan also voted with his family, including Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana Khan

In Pic: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan casts vote amid heavy security; Shah Rukh Khan arrives at polling booth with family

Salman Khan has been receiving multiple death threats, but this didn't stop him from performing his national duty. Today, Salman Khan stepped out with heavy security to cast his vote for the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The actor arrived at the polling booth with tight security. Keeping Salman Khan's safety as the utmost priority, high-tech drones and commandos were stationed to ensure his vote-casting process remained safe and secure.

Salman Khan reached to vote

On Wednesday afternoon, Salman reached the Mount Mary School polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Elections. He was accompanied by heavy security. Several videos of the actor have been circulating online, showing him wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. He seemed to be in a happy mood as he was seen giving flying kisses to fans. It is said that Salman also took some time to click pictures with a few fans at the polling booth. Earlier in the day, his father, Salim Khan, and brother, Arbaaz Khan, were also spotted in the city casting their votes.

Shah Rukh Khan snapped at a polling booth

Shah Rukh Khan also arrived to cast his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his entire family, including Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh seemed to be in a rush as he didn't stop to pose for the paparazzi and quickly made his way inside the polling booth. While many believed he would pose on his way out, he did not. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Gauri aced her look in a white tank top paired with a beige coat. Aryan Khan, who is gearing up for his directorial debut, looked dashing in an all-black outfit, while Suhana looked adorable in a long green polka-dot dress.

Akshay Kumar was the early bird at the pooling booth

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which commenced on Wednesday morning. As the polling booths opened at 7 a.m., the actor was one of the early voters at the venue. However, after he cast his vote, a senior citizen approached the actor and complained about the public toilet near Juhu Beach.

Other celebs who cast a vote

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to cast their votes and fulfil their national duties. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were among those spotted at the polling booth.