Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended a session at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. During his session, the superstar spoke about his journey in the film industry, his success and failures. During the conversation, he spoke about the success he achieved in the 90s that eventually made him the King of Bollywood.

'My success came in the 90s when there was a lot of opening up of our country, India. We were going all around the world and talking about India and the kind of cinema I did (proceeds to sing Tujhe Dekha To)".

"....So everyone liked it (Dilwale Dulhania le Jaayenge). Some of the audience got married watching this film. It was moments of happiness, love and Switzerland. It was a sign of times. I think you need to recognize that for your part," he added.

I am not larger than life: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name but a brand today. However, the superstar who commands global stardom does not believe he is larger-than-life. "I just work for that myth. I am not that myth. I am not larger-than-life. I need to work hard to maintain the larger-than-life image. I think that is one thing I have thought of building. I am very clear that I work for the myth that Shah Rukh Khan is. I am an employee of this myth I am not the owner of this myth," he said.

SRK's advice to his younger self

Khan was in his 20s when he broke into the movie scene. During the session when he was asked what advice he would give to his younger self, he gave a witty yet thought-provoking response. "To be honest, I would not advise my younger self. I have a son who is 27, a daughter who is 23 and a half, and another son who is 11. So when I speak with them I realize that many decisions I took then, when I was 25-26, I would not take them now if I saw it through the lens of my experience. And maybe if I didn’t take it then, I would not have reached where I have reached. I think there would be no advice given to my younger self."

He added, “I would still want to be- sorry this is politically incorrect- brash, overconfident, arrogant and being extremely silly and stupid, but being extremely gutsy also. So I think I would not be able to give any advice to my younger self. Maybe better hairstyle? Better fitting suits. In the 90s, my suits used to suck."

Shah Rukh Khan's two cents on failure

“When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be," SRK said.

Asked if he is critical of his work, Shah Rukh Khan admitted positively and shared, “I hate feeling this and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You have to believe that the world is not against you. Your film did not go wrong because of you or because the world is conspiring against you. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on."