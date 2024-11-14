The Mumbai police had arrested the accused lawyer from Raipur on Tuesday and had brought him to city after securing his transit remand from a court in Chhattisgarh

Shah Rukh Khan. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Lawyer arrested for threatening actor remanded in custody till Nov 18 x 00:00

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded a lawyer from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, arrested over allegations of threatening to kill Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in police custody till November 18, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai police had arrested the accused lawyer, Fayzan Khan, from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday.

A team of police officials had brought him to city after securing his transit remand from a Chhattisgarh court.

On Thursday, the police produced the accused before a court in Bandra and sought his remand for seven days for a probe into the matter.

The accused's lawyers Amit Mishra and Sunil Mishra submitted that Khan's phone was stolen before the alleged incident, according to the PTI.

They argued that the threat call made from his communication device was a conspiracy against him as he had earlier complained to the Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie 'Anjaam' (1994) referring to deer hunting.

After hearing both the sides, the court remanded the accused in police custody till November 18.

The Bandra police station received a call on November 5 with a person on the other side threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh. The actor's home is located in Bandra.

Subsequently, a case was lodged against the then unidentified caller under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Before his arrest, Khan had told reporters that his phone was stolen on November 2 and he lodged a complaint in that connection.

On his objection over a scene in Shah Rukh Khan's movie, he had said, "I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (whose members mainly reside in Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection," the news agency reported on Thursday.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of such phone calls targeting fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(with PTI inputs)