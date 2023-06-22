33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol celebrated 33 years of the release of the film that also marked his debut as a producer

Sunny Deol in Ghayal

Listen to this article 33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol recalls how no one else wanted to make the film x 00:00

Sunny Deol is celebrating 33 years of release of his film 'Ghayal'. The film was released in theatres on June 22, 1990 and was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. On the anniversary of the film, Deol recalled how no one wanted to make the film, forcing him to turn producer.

To mark this special occasion, Sunny Deol shared a clip from the movie on Instagram and captioned it, "A film that made me Producer because Nobody else wanted to make it. Celebrating #33YearsOfGhayal , a film that eventually won everyone's heart." The video start with one of the powerful dialogue from 'Ghayal', "Aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ka patta apne gale me...." and ended with various clips of Sunny.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

"Kya Movie Thi Paaji... Aaj Bhi Samay Milta Hai Toh Dekhta Hoon... #Ghayal," another commented praising the film.

'Ghayal' was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri.

It is believed that Sunny approached many for the film but advised to not make this film as it won't work. But Dharmendra saw the potential in the film and ended at becoming producer. 'Ghayal' highlighted the fight for justice fought by Ajay Mehra on behalf of his family and himself. He was accompanied the whole time by Meenakshi Seshadri, who portrays Varsha Bharti, his love. Balwant Rai, played by Amrish Puri, who won praise for the part, is another difficult character to forget. They were joined in the film by a talented ensemble that included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Om Puri.

He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi. Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri also featured in the film, which garnered a lot of appreciation for its action drama.

'Ghayal' was also remade in several South-Indian languages, including Bharathan in Tamil which was released in 1992 with Bhanupriya , a Telugu version titled 'Gamayam' starring Srikanth in 1998 and a Kannada version titled 'Vishwa' starring Shivarajkumar and Suchitra Krishnamurthy in 1998 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently busy promoting his film 'Gadar 2'. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)