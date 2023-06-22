Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 33 years of Ghayal Sunny Deol recalls how no one else wanted to make the film

33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol recalls how no one else wanted to make the film

Updated on: 22 June,2023 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol celebrated 33 years of the release of the film that also marked his debut as a producer

33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol recalls how no one else wanted to make the film

Sunny Deol in Ghayal

Listen to this article
33 years of 'Ghayal': Sunny Deol recalls how no one else wanted to make the film
x
00:00

Sunny Deol is celebrating 33 years of release of his film 'Ghayal'. The film was released in theatres on June 22, 1990 and was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. On the anniversary of the film, Deol recalled how no one wanted to make the film, forcing him to turn producer. 


To mark this special occasion, Sunny Deol shared a clip from the movie on Instagram and captioned it, "A film that made me Producer because Nobody else wanted to make it. Celebrating #33YearsOfGhayal , a film that eventually won everyone's heart." The video start with one of the powerful dialogue from 'Ghayal', "Aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ka patta apne gale me...." and ended with various clips of Sunny.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)


As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol dropped fire emojis in the comment section. 

"Kya Movie Thi Paaji... Aaj Bhi Samay Milta Hai Toh Dekhta Hoon... #Ghayal," another commented praising the film. 

'Ghayal' was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri

It is believed that Sunny approached many for the film but advised to not make this film as it won't work. But Dharmendra saw the potential in the film and ended at becoming producer. 'Ghayal' highlighted the fight for justice fought by Ajay Mehra on behalf of his family and himself. He was accompanied the whole time by Meenakshi Seshadri, who portrays Varsha Bharti, his love. Balwant Rai, played by Amrish Puri, who won praise for the part, is another difficult character to forget. They were joined in the film by a talented ensemble that included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Om Puri.

He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi. Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri also featured in the film, which garnered a lot of appreciation for its action drama.

'Ghayal' was also remade in several South-Indian languages, including Bharathan in Tamil which was released in 1992 with Bhanupriya , a Telugu version titled 'Gamayam' starring Srikanth in 1998 and a Kannada version titled 'Vishwa' starring Shivarajkumar and Suchitra Krishnamurthy in 1998 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently busy promoting his film 'Gadar 2'. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh. 

(With inputs from ANI)

sunny deol ghayal ghayal once again dharmendra rajkumar santoshi Instagram Entertainment News entertaintment throwback thursday bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK