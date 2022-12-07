4 years of 'Kedarnath': Here's what director Abhishek Kapoor has to say about Sushant Singh Rajput

Kapoor reminisced about the film's journey and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant

A still from the movie, 'Kedarnath' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer romantic-disaster genre movie 'Kedarnath' has clocked four years of its release on Wednesday. On the occasion, the film's director Abhishek Kapoor reminisced about the film's journey and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant.

The movie also catapulted Sara Ali Khan to stardom with its songs like 'Namo Namo', 'Qaafirana' and 'Jaan Nisaar' being the earworms.

Sharing his memories about the film, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine."

He further expressed his gratitude towards Sushant for teaming up with him, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 during the thick of pandemic. He was found hanging from his ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor, who released 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' around the same time last year, is currently working on a couple of projects.

