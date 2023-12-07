Kartik Aaryan is celebrating 4 years of Pati Patni Aur Woh today. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan in the Dheeme Dheeme dance video with MJ5

Listen to this article 4 years of Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan shares Dheeme Dheeme dance video to thank fans x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan is reminiscing about his film as it completes 4 years, thanking the audience for "so much love to Chintu Tyagi, his Patni aur Woh". The Bollywood star impressed everyone with his comic timing, super cool dance moves and romantic charm as Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. While he left everyone crying, laughing, and in love with his performance in the film, he also gave the nation some trending hook steps with his song, Dheeme Dheeme. The audience indeed fell in love with the charm of the star as Chintu Tyagi. Today, the film has completed 4 years of its release and Kartik is here to take fans down memory lane.

4 years of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared his Dheeme Dheeme dance routine that he did with the famous dance crew, MJ5. He wrote in the caption, "Dheeme Dheeme, it’s been 4 years to #PatiPatniAurWoh... fun-filled memories and these tunes are still fresh in mind... Thank you to the audience for showering so much love to Chintu Tyagi, his Patni aur Woh."

Kartik Aaryan shared screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh - the former played his wife and the latter was cast as his romantic interest. Pegged on extramarital affairs, the romantic comedy was directed by Mudassar Aziz. It created a sensation with Kartik's signature dance step with its song Dheeme Dheeme, which broke the internet. The hook steps created a trend on social media platforms where not just the netizens but celebrities were also seen grooving to it. Actress Deepika Padukone learnt the step from the actor himself, at the airport.

What's next for Kartik?

Next up, Kartik has Kabir Khan's directorial, Chandu Champion in the pipeline, for which he has been prepping intensely for the past few months. He also has a love story helmed by Anurag Basu, along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On his birthday last month, Kartik also announced a new project with Karan Johar. The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.