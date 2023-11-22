In some exciting news - Karan Johar has announced a new film with Kartik Aaryan. We have learned that Kartik Aaryan and KJO are actually teaming up for the first time for an untitled project that will be released in 2025.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar join hands

The alleged Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar feud has captivated all our minds. Recently, there have been multiple sightings of Kartik Aaryan post-meetings with Karan Johar. Tongues had been wagging about whether they'd indeed put the past in the past. Now, we have some exciting news - Karan Johar has announced new film with Kartik Aaryan. The duo are teaming up for the first time for an untitled project that will be released in 2025.

This untitled project is produced by Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor and is to be directed by Sandeep Modi, who is the visionary behind Aarya 2 and The Night Manager. A source close to the project told PinkVilla, "It’s a big-budget war drama based on true events, and the subject tick marks all boxes to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Karan. The duo, along with Ekta, are all excited to bring this tale to the spectacle. It’s a prep-heavy film with lots of action and Kartik will undergo transformation to play the part.”

The story is penned by Aseem Arora. The subject matter has always fascinated director Sandeep Modi. The source further said, "It celebrates the Indian Army and is set against a backdrop not explored to date. An official announcement on the same will be made shortly, ”

This news comes as a special treat for fans as he rings in his 33rd birthday today, and the busy actor is already involved in the Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion in June 2024.

On the work front, In Kabir Khan's next directorial, titled Chandu Champion, Kartik will be bringing the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life. Petkar won the 50-meter freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The project is billed as 'the true story of a man who refused to surrender'. Chandu Champion is currently on floors. The film will be released on June 14, 2024

After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik will return as Rooh Baba in the third installment. The makers of the horror-comedy announced that it will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. However, the rest of the cast will be confirmed soon. The film is yet to go on floors.

In September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of Aashiqui 3. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series, the third installment in the franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of Aashiqui 3. From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The release date will be confirmed soon.