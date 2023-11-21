On Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar revealed Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan distributed Shah Rukh Khan's pictures among fans during My Name Is Khan's shoot

Karan Johar's 'students' Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan are gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 8 in the upcoming episode. The promo promised to be a fun ride of nostalgia, revelations and more. Sidharth and Varun made their acting debut with Karan's directorial, Student Of The Year in 2012. But did you know the actors were a part of My Name Is Khan?

Varun and Sidharth were working closely with Karan on the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Assistant Directors. On Koffee With Karan 8, the filmmaker made a hilarious revelation. Sharing a fun story from the set of My Name Is Khan, Karan revealed Sidharth and Varun would distribute pictures of Shah Rukh among fans who surrounded the shoot area in Los Angeles.

Karan said, "I will never forget the day we were shooting in Los Angeles where there was a crowd of people hounding Shah Rukh Khan. But they had no access to Shah Rukh Khan, so guess who was giving photographs on the side to the fans. Suddenly I turn around, he is taking photographs with the girls. Were you really bataoing Shah Rukh’s pictures?"

Sidharth added, "Varun was like you want a picture with Shah Rukh, they got wow excited." Defending himself, Varun shared, "Sid was also taking pictures, he picked up two three numbers also there. All the goris."

The filmmaker further added, "That we know, because you were both very engaged with the costume department, At that point of time, you all were not engaged or related to anybody, but you were having these steamy affairs with the costume department. The next morning, Karan Malhotra came to me and said, can we send two people home? Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra because they are distracting the costume department."

Varun and Sidharth's episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will go live on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from the actors, the celebrity lineup of the season includes names like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and several others. Stars like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have appeared already.