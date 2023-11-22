Kartik Aaryan posted a picture promptly at 12 a.m. for his fans to see. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen blowing out the candle and making a wish. Kartik looks like he's completely engrossed in making a wish while his dog, Katori, is seated beside him

Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Actor rings in paw-some celebration with dog Katori, balloons and cake, see pic! x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan has been rumoured to have fallen in love with many women over the years in his career in Bollywood. But he has one love: his dog, Katori! and it's evident in the adorable picture the actor dropped as he rang in his 33rd birthday on November 22. We can see Kartik make a wish in the cute picture!

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture promptly at 12 a.m. for his fans to see. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen blowing out the candle and making a wish. Kartik looks like he's completely engrossed in making a wish while his dog, Katori, is seated beside him. The actor rang in the day with plenty of balloons, a delicious-looking cake, and close family. He posted the picture with the caption, “Grateful for all the love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Soon enough, the comment section was filled with comments sending good wishes. "Kartik, you are the person who has inspired me, made me smile on worst days. You exude such a positive and vibrant aura. Continue being the cutu and adorable person you are. Love you to the moon and back K!! Happy Birthday (sic.)" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "We all need someone in life who look at us like Katori looks Kartik (sic.)"

"Happy Birthday kartik ! I’m glad that I could be a little part of your life in the smallest way possible but trust me your existence means the whole world to me ! You have been a constant fighter and achiever raising the bar every time which is an inspiration for all of us who look upto you ! On your birthday all i can wish is abundance of happiness, good health & fortune! Sending you virtual lots of love & virtual hugs (sic.)" read another comment.

"Happy birthday to my man (he doesn’t know that I exist) (sic.)" wrote another user.

On the work front, In Kabir Khan's next directorial, titled Chandu Champion, Kartik will be bringing the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life. Petkar won the 50-meter freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The project is billed as 'the true story of a man who refused to surrender'. Chandu Champion is currently on floors. The film will be released on June 14, 2024

After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik will return as Rooh Baba in the third installment. The makers of the horror-comedy announced that it will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. However, the rest of the cast will be confirmed soon. The film is yet to go on floors.

In September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of Aashiqui 3. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series, the third installment in the franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of Aashiqui 3. From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The release date will be confirmed soon.