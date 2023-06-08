5 actresses whose next pan-Indian Films we are waiting for!

Indian cinema is currently in one of its peak phases. Filmmakers are now invested in designing important and powerful roles for women protagonists as well. We list five Indian actresses who have got us excited with their upcoming projects below

Deepika Padukone (left) and Pooja Hegde (right), Pic/ Padukone and Hegde's Instagram

Indian cinema is currently in one of its peak phases. Movies are not just about singing, dancing or melodramatic dialogues. Male ‘heroes’ no longer occupy the limelight alone. Filmmakers are now invested in designing important and powerful roles for women protagonists as well. Having come a long way, actresses today are winning the audiences with their knockout performances.

We list five Indian actresses who have got us excited with their upcoming projects below. Take a look-

1. Deepika Padukone – ‘Project K’

One of the biggest and highly anticipated films right now, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ has been making headlines ever since it’s announcement. The film brings together superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas for the first time on the big screen. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ is an action spectacle that will feature Deepika in a never-seen-before avatar.

2. Pooja Hegde – ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Ain’t no doubt that Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved female stars in the country. Credited for several noteworthy performances, Pooja will be next seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ opposite Mahesh Babu. While fans are excited to watch the actress in this much-awaited action drama, it’s interesting that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ marks the third collaboration between film’s director Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres countrywide on January 13, 2024.

3. Kiara Advani – ‘Game Changer’

Directed by Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ stars Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Ram Charan. The political action thriller stars Kiara Advani portraying an intriguing character which holds a crucial role in the story. A pan-India film, it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other regional languages.

4. Janhvi Kapoor – ‘Devara’

Expectations from Janhvi Kapoor for magnum opus ‘Devara’ are soaring high. Said to be a larger than life cinematic experience, the film stars Man of Masses NTR Jr in the lead alongwith Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Fans are super kicked to watch Janhvi Kapoor in the film as it marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

5. Kriti Sanon – ‘Adipurush’

Ever since the new trailer of 'Adipurush' has dropped, fans have been praising Kriti Sanon as Janaki in film. Fans are super kicked to watch her & Prabhas's chemistry on the big screen.