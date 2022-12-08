Breaking News
5 B-town actresses who played the love interest of Army Officers on screen

Updated on: 08 December,2022 02:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actresses touched a chord with the audiences

5 B-town actresses who played the love interest of Army Officers on screen

Bollywood has given us some landmark war films over time, that have inspired and touched the entire nation and live in our hearts rent free. There are some actresses who have aced their characters as the love interest of the brave Army officers on screen and we absolutely loved their performances. The actresses touched a chord with the audiences.
 
Kiara Advani - Shershaah
 
Kiara’s character was inspired by the real life Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. She played the role with utter simplicity and won massive appreciation for the same. While each one of us cried along with Kiara in Mann Bharrya 2.0, we couldn't get  over how she portrayed every emotion in the film.
 
Katrina Kaif - Jab tak Hain Jaan
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif played the character of Meera in romantic drama Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Kaif played the love interest of captain Samar Anand who is a bomb disposal specialist in Indian Army. While their love story is one of our all time favourite we couldn't take our eyes off Katrina who just won our hearts with her soothing screen presence.
 
Saiee M Manjrekar - Major
 
The 2022 film Major, was based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the unforgettable 26/11 crisis. Saiee M Manjrekar appeared in the film as Isha the love interest of lead character Sandeep played by Adivi Sesh. Saiee’s character that had her own ups and lows was played with so much ease that truly was worth the appreciation.
 
Preity Zinta - Lakshya
 
Preity Zinta was seen playing the role of a war journalist in Farhan Akhtar’s coming of age war drama Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. The complex love story is one of the touching parts of the movie and we love how after so much conflict they reunite in the end that we had been rooting for since the start. Preity was remarkable in the film and the unsaid chemistry between her and Hrithik was simply magical.
 
Sonakshi Sinha - Holiday: A Soldier is never off duty
 
Sonakshi played the love interest of Akshay Kumar in the action thriller Holiday: A Soldier is never off Duty. We loved the duo and their chemistry on screen and the bittersweet relationship between them. Sonakshi had impressed the audience with her emotional rollercoaster she undergoes while in love with a soldier.
