Preity Zinta pens down adorable birthday wish for mother Neelu

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a couple of pictures with her mother

Preity Zinta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Thursday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her mother Neelu Zinta.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a couple of pictures which she captioned,"Happy Birthday Mom. Wish you more laughter, more love, more happiness and Good health today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon & back. Thank you for being the best mom & nani ma in the galaxy."

In the selfies, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor could be seen posing with her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Bobby Deol commented, "Happy happy birthday Aunty."

A fan commented, "You both look so pretty, I swearrrr."

"Wish you very happy birthday aunty ji stay blessed and happy keep smiling," another fan commented.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy on November 11 last year and the couple recently celebrated their kids' first birthday.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Also Read: Priety Zinta's cute Insta post with her twins, Jai and Gia on their 1st birthday will melt your heart

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever