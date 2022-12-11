5 years of Virushka: Anushka shares unseen pics of her and Virat

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating five years of marital bliss on Sunday. On the occasion, Anushka, who is gearing up for her comeback with the sports biopic 'Chakda 'Xpress' took to her Instagram to share an array of unseen pictures of her husband and herself

She wrote in the caption: "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! The first photo of her post featured a photoshopped poster of Anushka Sharma's horror film, 'Pari', in the photo one can see Virat standing behind Anushka. According to the 'Chakda Express: star, the photo is a proof that the star cricketer will always have her back. The second picture Anushka posted was a meme which featured Virat clicking a selfie with Anushka with the caption “When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick.”

She further wrote: "Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5 - some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7 - CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."



Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property.

The two dated for a few years before they parted ways but, cupid stood by their side as they eventually tied the nuptial knot and became parents to their daughter Vamika in 2021.

Only yesterday, we saw how Anushka Sharma was all hearts when her husband dearest Virat Kohli hit a century. Anushka Sharma had then, taken to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate husband Virat Kohli's century against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Virat Kohli registered his 72nd international hundred to propel India to 409/8 in 50 overs in the final ODI.

For the unversed, this is was Virat Kohli's 72nd century in the international cricket arena. With this, Virat is now just 5 centuries shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most tons. This hundred is a special for Kohli as it comes after more than three years.