Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli hits a century

The actress took to social media to celebrate his feat
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate husband Virat Kohli's century against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Virat Kohli registered his 72nd international hundred to propel India to 409/8 in 50 overs in the final ODI.
This is Kohli's 72nd century in international cricket and he is now just 5 centuries shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most tons. This hundred is a special for Kohli as it comes after more than three years.
Meanwhile, on Friday Anushka with her daughter Vamika were spotted at actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira's birthday party as she turned seven years old.
