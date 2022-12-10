Have you heard? The first look of Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway got unveiled

Ashima Chibber’s directorial venture chronicles an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children

Rani Mukerji

First look

The first look of Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was unveiled. The official handle of the production house featured the image along with the caption: “Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children.” Ashima Chibber’s directorial venture chronicles an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

With time

Tusshar Kapoor reflected on his relationship with his father, and said that it was not easy for him to develop a bond of friendship with him. The actor, who is now father to Laksshya, shared that he belonged to an era when the father-son equation was different. “I am an ’80s kid, so there has always been a sense of respect in me for my father [Jeetendra]. But, when I became an actor, papa and I had so much to talk about. He used to advise me on improving my acting skills. But, it took me decades to become friends with him.”

Things got Messi

Manushi Chhillar, who has begun prepping for her next, has taken a break to head to Qatar and fulfil her dream of watching Lionel Messi play at the FIFA World Cup. “It has been my dream to witness the legendary Messi play in the stadium. Being an ardent fan, I have been planning to get a glimpse of his genius live, on ground, for years. Argentina is in the knockout stages right now, so there was no chance that I would miss seeing Messi play against Netherlands, which is a strong team,” says the actor.

A year

Time truly flies! It’s been a year since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows, and, to mark the occasion, the couple shared a bunch of new images, and videos, from their wedding ceremonies. “I love you more than you can ever imagine,” shared Kaushal, while Kaif referred to him as, “my ray of life”.

Now this

Twitter went into overdrive after news of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde being a couple, hit headlines. Rumour has it that Khan has signed on Hegde for two ventures, and the duo has been spending time together. Peculiar reactions flooded the micro-blogging website — While some questioned their age gap, others refused to put their faith in the report. “Pretty sure even Salman Khan doesn’t know about this development,” said a user.

Casting folk, listening?

Pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan from an ongoing film festival have elicited reactions from movie-goers. Fans seem to appreciate how good the duo looked together. Referring to them as “two superstars in one frame”, fans commented on the chemistry that they had. Khan had previously shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, and had courted controversy when she was spotted smoking with Ranbir Kapoor. She, however, couldn’t work in Indian movies owing to the ban on Pak artistes in the country. Meanwhile, at the festival, Roshan also interacted with Jackie Chan.

Randeep, the teacher

Mili actor Hasleen Kaur is set to solve crime in the picturesque village of Punjab, as she slips into the role of a cop in CAT, which also features Randeep Hooda. “It is important to get into the skin of the character, and then even [learn something] from it. This is something that I learned from Randeep. He was an excellent teacher. I also got scolded often from him because he would question me on the reason behind my approach to a scene,” she says. The series follows Gurnaam Singh, a devoted son and brother, who gets plunged into the underbelly of power, and politics.

New fan

Fatima Sana Shaikh has a new fan in Tahir Raj Bhasin. The latter, who collaborated with the Dangal actor for the music video, Taj, composed and sung by Ritviz, says, “I have admired the diversity of her work, from Dangal to Ludo, and have watched her grow as an actor, and a person, over the years. This was our first collaboration, and we connected instantly. It seemed like we had been rehearsing for this song for weeks. Fatima has a sense of humour, and is comfortable in her own skin.” While filming in Panchgani, the actors also drove around the beautiful scenic lakes and forests. Bhasin adds, “We ate vada pavs, and woke up early to watch the sunrise by a lake.”

