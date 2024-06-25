Karisma Kapoor turns 50 today and is being showered with love. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to wish her

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Listen to this article '50 is the new 30': Kareena Kapoor drops birthday wish for her 'ultimate hero' Karisma Kapoor x 00:00

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turned 50 today. The actress has been one of the most prominent Bollywood stars of the 90s and continues to be relevant with her social media posts and public presence. As she turns a year older today, her fans, friends and colleagues from the industry are showering her with love. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to wish her.

Kareena referred to her older sister as her 'ultimate hero' while wishing her on her 50th birthday. Sharing a video of their moments together, Kareena wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO❤️❤️

50 is the new 30 gurllll🔥🔥

Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...

That’s what I wish for you…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Malaika wishes BFF Karisma:

Actor and dancer Malaika Arora extended birthday wishes to her BFF and shared a carousel of pictures with her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika posted a series of pictures in which Karisma can be seen posing with her sister Kareena Kapoor and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora.

Malaika wrote a sweet birthday wish for 'Raja Hindustani' actor in the caption, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor .... Happy birthday .... We love u"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the Netflix film 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances. She will also be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.