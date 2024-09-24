The video celebrating 50 years of Shabana Azmi features Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Shahana Goswami, Nandita Das, Sandhya Mridul, and Tannishtha Chatterjee

Shabana Azmi with her girl gang Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shabana Azmi in tears as Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and others record a special video to celebrate her 50 years in cinema x 00:00

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi celebrated 50 years in cinema. As a special gift, her peers from the film industry recorded a video sharing kind words for her on the impact she’s had on their lives and of many women who look up to her. Shabana couldn’t help but get emotional and shared this clip on Instagram with her followers.

Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and others record a special video for Shabana Azmi

Sharing the video that features Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Shahana Goswami, Nandita Das, Sandhya Mridul, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, Shabana wrote, “My dearest darling friends... I am speechless! Sorry for sharing something so personal but this is the most cherished gift Life could have ever given me. Thank you and bless you all for making this video possible. My tears can’t stop. It was a real challenge to do a shot after I received this.”

Shabana Azmi has won the most National Film Awards as an actress

Shabana Azmi, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and versatile actresses, marks an extraordinary milestone this year—50 years in the film industry. Known for her groundbreaking performances and commitment to socially relevant cinema, Azmi holds the record for the most National Film Awards won by any actress in the history of Indian cinema, with an impressive five wins.

Shabana Azmi’s journey in cinema

Shabana Azmi graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1973, and just a year later, made her cinematic debut in Shyam Benegal’s critically acclaimed social drama Ankur (1974). Her powerful portrayal in the film not only won over audiences but also earned her the National Award for Best Actress—an incredible feat for her debut performance. This set the stage for a career defined by depth, range, and consistent excellence.

In the years that followed, Shabana Azmi became a symbol of strength in Indian parallel cinema, contributing to films that explored complex themes and social issues. She went on to win four more National Film Awards for Best Actress for her performances in Arth (1982), Khandhar (1984), Paar (1984), and Godmother (1999). Her ability to embody a wide array of characters with emotional authenticity solidified her as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.