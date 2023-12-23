7 years of Dangal: Celebrating Fatima Sana Shaikh's journey with five memorable roles

From being one of the most popular child actors to becoming one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven her versatility role after role. Check out five powerful performances by the actress

Popular for pulling-off strong characters on the silver screen, Fatima Sana Shaikh is one such sought-after actor who managed to make a mark in the Hindi film industry by her amazing acting skills. After winning hearts as a child artist in movies like 'Chachi 420' starring Kamal Haasan and Tabu, Fatima also had a special appearance in 'One 2 Ka 4', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Fatima made a stellar Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' in 2016 and since then, she has been impressing the audience with her uniqueness and versatility. From essaying a head-strong Haryanvi boxer, Geeta Phogat in the biographical sports drama 'Dangal', to playing a badass mother in 'Ludo', Fatima has nailed every on-screen character of hers like a boss. Let's traverse through some of her standout performances that has captivated audiences and solidified her standing in the industry.

1. Dangal

Portraying the real-life wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, Fatima's dedication was palpable. She not only mastered the physicality of a wrestler but also delved deep into the emotional and psychological layers of Phogat's journey, making it a career-defining role.

2. Ludo

In this multi-starrer anthology film, Fatima showcased her versatility by portraying a character with shades of complexity. Her performance added depth to the narrative, proving her prowess in ensemble casts.

3. Ajeeb Dastaan

This anthology brought forth a fresh narrative, and Fatima's role was no exception. She effortlessly captured the intricacies of her character, delivering a performance that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

4. Dhak Dhak

Venturing into a different genre, Fatima's presence in 'Dhak Dhak' was a testament to her range as an actor. Her ability to adapt to diverse roles while maintaining authenticity was evident, making her performance a memorable one.

5. Sam Bahadur

Stepping into the shoes of the formidable Indira Gandhi, Fatima once again proved her mettle by bringing this iconic figure and real-life characters to life on screen. Her meticulous portrayal showcased her depth as an actor, capturing the nuances of Gandhi's persona with finesse.

As we celebrate these memorable roles, one thing is clear: Fatima's cinematic voyage is bound to inspire and entertain for years to come.