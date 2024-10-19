As Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar celebrates its 7th anniversary, here are five reasons why you should re-watch this modern classic:

As Secret Superstar celebrates its 7th anniversary, Aamir Khan Productions' heartfelt film continues to resonate with worldwide audiences. Released in 2017, the film beautifully weaves together themes of motherhood, the empowerment of the girl child, and the inspiration to pursue one’s dreams. On the 7 years of Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, here are five reasons why you should re-watch this modern classic:

Celebration of Motherhood

At the heart of 'Secret Superstar' lies the powerful portrayal of a mother’s unwavering support. The film’s protagonist, Insia (played by Zaira Wasim), dreams of becoming a singer, and it’s her mother, Najma (played by Meher Vij), who quietly becomes her biggest strength. Despite the oppressive environment of their home, Najma’s sacrifices and quiet resilience underline the transformative power of a mother’s love, showcasing how mothers play an instrumental role in shaping their children’s futures.

Empowerment of the Girl Child

'Secret Superstar' is a celebration of a young girl’s journey toward breaking societal barriers. Insia dreams of becoming a famous singer despite her father’s harsh restrictions. Her rise to success, despite adversity, speaks volumes about the empowerment of girls and the importance of encouraging them to follow their passions. The film highlights the need for society to break free from patriarchal norms that limit the potential of the girl child.

Inspiration to Pursue Your Dreams

The film is an inspiration to anyone who has dared to dream big. Insia’s journey from anonymity to stardom, driven by her relentless passion for music, showcases how no dream is too big, and no hurdle too high when you have the determination to chase it.

Memorable Music

The music of 'Secret Superstar', composed by Amit Trivedi, is integral to the film’s emotional depth. Songs like "Main Kaun Hoon" and "Meri Pyaari Ammi" elevate the film’s themes of love, aspiration, and self-discovery.

Heartwarming Storytelling

At its core, 'Secret Superstar' is a story about hope, love, and resilience. The film masterfully tells a poignant tale that touches the hearts of viewers, combining powerful performances, touching dialogues, and emotional depth. Aamir Khan Productions, with director Advait Chandan at the helm, crafted a story that continues to inspire seven years later, reminding us of the power of dreams and the strength of the human spirit.