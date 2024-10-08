President Droupadi Murmu presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran star Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mithun at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. As Mithun took to the stage, other dignitaries present on the occasion gave a standing ovation to the legendary actor

Mithun Chakraborty lost his mind after his first National Film Award

Mithun Chakraborty began his speech by saying, “I’ve been on this stage for three times now. because of your blessings. When I received the first National Film Award, I lost my mind, like I'd done something big. I thought of myself as Al Pacino. My attitude changed. I'd go to a producer's office and pretend to sit like Pacino (makes yawning face). I was kicked out by the producer. I understood I'd made a mistake and that no one would give me any work."

Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with 'Mrigayaa', captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.

Mithun's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film.

In an earlier interview with Mid-day, Mithun said, “Mrinal Sen (Mrigayaa director) had seen me at a farewell party at the FTII [Film and Television Institute of India]. He saw my back and said, ‘That’s my Ghinua.’ He told Hrishikesh Mukherjee that he wanted this tall boy with a terrific physique for his movie. I had six-pack abs at the time.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s journey in showbiz

Mithun Chakraborty fronted several mainstream hits, including Hum Se Hai Zamaana (1983), Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki (1984), and Dance Dance (1987). He later received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998).

Beyond his acting prowess, Mithun also made a significant mark in the music industry with his electrifying dance numbers, including hits like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer. 'These tracks have become iconic and remain beloved by fans across generations. Most recently, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'.