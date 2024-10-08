Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mithun Chakraborty says dimaag kharab ho gaya tha after winning his first National Film Award in 1976

Mithun Chakraborty says ‘dimaag kharab ho gaya tha’ after winning his first National Film Award in 1976

Updated on: 08 October,2024 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran star Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan

Mithun Chakraborty says ‘dimaag kharab ho gaya tha’ after winning his first National Film Award in 1976

Mithun Chakraborty

Listen to this article
Mithun Chakraborty says ‘dimaag kharab ho gaya tha’ after winning his first National Film Award in 1976
x
00:00

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mithun at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. As Mithun took to the stage, other dignitaries present on the occasion gave a standing ovation to the legendary actor


Mithun Chakraborty lost his mind after his first National Film Award 


Mithun Chakraborty began his speech by saying, “I’ve been on this stage for three times now. because of your blessings. When I received the first National Film Award, I lost my mind, like I'd done something big. I thought of myself as Al Pacino. My attitude changed. I'd go to a producer's office and pretend to sit like Pacino (makes yawning face). I was kicked out by the producer. I understood I'd made a mistake and that no one would give me any work."


Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with 'Mrigayaa', captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.
Mithun's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film. 

In an earlier interview with Mid-day, Mithun said, “Mrinal Sen (Mrigayaa director) had seen me at a farewell party at the FTII [Film and Television Institute of India]. He saw my back and said, ‘That’s my Ghinua.’ He told Hrishikesh Mukherjee that he wanted this tall boy with a terrific physique for his movie. I had six-pack abs at the time.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s journey in showbiz 

Mithun Chakraborty fronted several mainstream hits, including Hum Se Hai Zamaana (1983), Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki (1984), and Dance Dance (1987). He later received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998).

Beyond his acting prowess, Mithun also made a significant mark in the music industry with his electrifying dance numbers, including hits like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer. 'These tracks have become iconic and remain beloved by fans across generations. Most recently, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mithun chakraborty 70th National Film Awards Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK