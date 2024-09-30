Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The award will be presented on October 8

On Monday, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Mithun Chakraborty will be bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the silver screen as an actor. He has been part of over 350 films in his illustrious career in Indian cinema.

"Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema," Minister Vaishnaw announced.

The Minister said the award will be presented to the veteran actor at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8.

The news of Mithun Chakraborty winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award comes just months after he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

About Mithun Chakraborty's journey in Indian cinema

Mithun Chakraborty (born Gouranga Chakraborty) was born on June 16, 1950. The actor made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa (1976) by Mrinal Sen for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The film was a major box office success in the country and outside also, particularly in the then-Soviet Union.

The actor became a rage after his 1982 film 'Disco Dancer' was released. The film did phenomenal business across Asia, the (then) Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. His other films are 'Agneepath', 'Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye', 'Hum Se Hai Zamana', 'Pasand Apni Apni', 'Ghar Ek Mandir' and 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki', among many others. In recent years, he appeared in films such 'OMG: Oh My God'.

About the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recipient is honoured for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The award was first presented in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema. Devika Ran who is considered the first lady of Indian cinema was also the first person to be honoured with this award. Over the years, talents like Prithviraj Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Dilip Kumar, Sivaj Ganeshan, Asha Bhosle, Yash Chopra, Dev Anand, Gulzar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Waheeda Rehman have been honoured with the award