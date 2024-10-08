70th National Film Awards: Sooraj Barjatya said, "I didn’t choose Uunchai; it chose me. Today, this award is the perfect culmination of that journey"

Sooraj Barjatya Pic/X

At the 70th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya proudly accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu, for ‘Uunchai’. The film, produced by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, has been celebrated for its emotional depth and breathtaking visuals. Alongside Barjatya's win, ‘Uunchai’ also brought recognition to veteran actress Neena Gupta, who won her second National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Reflecting on his journey with ‘Uunchai’, Barjatya shared, “Uunchai wasn’t the kind of film people expected from me. It didn’t have the usual grandeur of my earlier works, but it came from my heart. I didn’t choose Uunchai; it chose me. Today, this award is the perfect culmination of that journey.

‘Uunchai’ - a bold cinematic adventure

‘Uunchai’ was conceived and shot during the pandemic, a time of great uncertainty for filmmakers and audiences alike. The film tells the poignant story of friendship, hope, and resilience, shot against the backdrop of the Himalayas. It was the first Hindi film to be shot at Everest Base Camp, over 17,000 feet above sea level, making it both a physical and creative challenge for the entire cast and crew. “This film pushed me to new heights, both literally and creatively,” Barjatya said, recounting the risks involved in shooting in such extreme conditions.

“I’m not done yet,” he said with a smile. “There are many more stories to tell and many more heights to reach.”

Neena Gupta’s win doubles the joy

In addition to Barjatya’s win, ‘Uunchai’ earned Neena Gupta her second National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Gupta’s portrayal of Shabina Siddique brought an emotional richness and depth to the film, which was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. “Neena Gupta’s performance in Uunchai is a testament to her extraordinary talent and dedication. Her win is well deserved, and it only adds to the joy of this recognition,” Barjatya commented.

The film’s success was a testament to the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved, from the production team to the star-studded cast, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

“My entire cast was my backbone during the making of Uunchai. Their belief in me and the film, and their willingness to endure such challenging conditions, made this journey unforgettable,” the filmmaker added.