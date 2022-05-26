A bash that would put Gatsby to shame

KJo goes all out for 50th b’day party attended by Bollywood’s crème de la crème; sources say cost of specially designed set hovers near Rs 1 crore

Pic/Instagram

Minimalism is for the faint-hearted. For Karan Johar, the bigger, the better. And when it’s his 50th birthday, it’s time to pull out all stops. Last night, all roads led to the YRF Studios in Andheri as Johar, one of the most influential filmmakers today, hosted what is being regarded as Bollywood’s biggest bash of 2022. The guest list was impressive, the food delectable, and the stars’ glamorous appearances are sure to keep fashion critics busy till the weekend. But what has got everyone talking is the elaborate set that was built for the night. The grand set has been designed by his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani art director Amrita Mahal Nakai. She was also the mind behind the white-and-gold themed decor at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding.



(Clockwise) Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are on the guest list

For last night’s do, Johar booked the biggest floor of the YRF Studios. Hours before the party, a source told mid-day, “For his 50th, he wants a celebration that will be remembered by everyone. The dress code is black and bling. The set, like those belonging in Karan’s movies, is spectacular and larger-than-life. The venue is decked up with chandeliers and red roses, with the ceiling depicting a star-lit sky. The cost of the set-up is said to hover near R1 crore. Karan has supervised everything, from the décor to the food.”

