The Bollywood legend took to Instagram to share another video capturing moments from his recent meeting with devoted fans at his Mumbai residence

Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa in Mumbai

Listen to this article A new tradition: Amitabh Bachchan posts weekly montage of his Sunday Jalsa meet-and-greet with fans x 00:00

Just like the Sunday meet-and-greet tradition at Jalsa has become a tradition, so has the montage that Amitabh Bachchan posts like clockwork the following Monday. The Bollywood legend took to Instagram to share another video capturing moments from his recent meeting with devoted fans at his Mumbai residence.

The Sunday tradition has been a long-standing tradition. Every Sunday since 1982, Amitabh Bachchan makes an appearance outside his residence and indulges fans who have travelled from long and far to get a glimpse of the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Amitabh could be seen dressed in a black hoodie and trackpants as he smiled and waved to fans. The star remains young at heart as always! The sea of fans on the other-hand, stretched as far as the horizon – people had braved all kinds of weather just for a brief moment of seeing the famed star in-person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Explaining why he always folds his hands, he captioned the video - "Eternal love for them that come .. they be the cause for my become .. ð the hands that meet in symbolic union .. my gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other .."

One of the fans held up a banner saying 'Don ka intezaar fans kar rahe hai." To his credit, the don is question, battled Mumbai's rainy weather too and came out with all guns blazing!

Amitabh Bachchan is no less than a godly figure who has given Indian audiences blockbusters over the years in different formats and mediums. It’s not only his films, but his television quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ which also has an ardent fan following. The star is beloved for his acting skills as well as his good-natured personality, humility and his ability to relate to the average Indian.

Earlier this year, Amitabh took a break from this tradition due to his injury on the sets of Project K but still made an appearance a few days later in a home-made sling! “"And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey,” he wrote on his blog. Amitabh often takes to his Twitter handle to post on the Sundays that he cannot come outside to greet his admirers

Sr. Bachchan too has reciprocated his fans’ loyalty and is usually barefoot when he comes to greet fans outside Jalsa. “You go to the temple bare feet… my well wishers are my temple,” he explained. Recently, in a rare turn of events, Amitabh wore shoes during the Sunday tradition. He wrote on his blog – “A big difference today .. SHOES .. shoes because , shooting bare feet, whole of yesterday , gave rise to a rise in what is generally referred to bumps in the foot .. named blisters .. a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for long so taking precaution .. so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered.”

Amitabh will next be seen in Ganapath: Part 1 and Project K. Season 15 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will also be stream soon.