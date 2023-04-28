After sharing her mesmerising look for the Filmfare awards, Janhvi gave an insight to what happened minutes before her red carpet appearance and her stage performance

Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article A stitch in time saves Janhvi Kapoor from wardrobe malfunction at Filmfare red carpet x 00:00

Getting the red carpet look right is always a task and it takes days and a village for a celebrity to put together their look. On Thursday night, several Bollywood celebrities were seen walking the red carpet at Filmfare Awards 2023.

While most opted for all-black outfits, Janhvi Kapoor stood out in a purple gown. She was also scheduled to perform at the awards. After sharing her mesmerising look for the awards, Janhvi gave an insight to what happened minutes before her red carpet appearance and her stage performance.

While Janhvi looked all calm and composed on the red carpet posing for the paparazzi, minutes before the zip of her gown ripped. The actress took to her Instagram hande to share pictures of her getting ready for the big night. The post had a mix of her pictures in her red carpet look and her performance outfit.

"When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage," she wrote sharing the pictures. In one of the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen sitting in the car with her back to the tailor as she stitched the zip of her gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi was nominated in the Best Female Actor category for her performance in 'Mili'. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', is a survival thriller.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' in which she will be seen opposite 'RRR' actor Jr NTR.

