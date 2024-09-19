Late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava's wife and former actor Vijayta Pandit has reminded Shah Rukh Khan of the promise he made to his dying friend. She has asked the superstar to help her son with work

Noted music composer Aadesh Shrivastava died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 51. In the course of his career, he composed over 100 songs. He composed songs for films like 'Joru Ka Ghulam', 'Kunwara', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Baghban', 'Chalte Chalte' among others. In a recent interview, Aadesh's wife and former actor Vijayta Pandit spoke about her son Avitesh Shrivastava and how he needs help. She said that Avitesh is a singer, music composer, and actor. She requested her husband's good friend Shah Rukh Khan to support her son like he had promised Aadesh on his deathbed.

Vijayta Pandit recalls Shah Rukh Khan's promise to late Aadesh

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta said in Hindi, "He (Avitesh) works so hard, he has recorded music with Akon and French Montana, among others. But unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son. You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time, we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

She added, "Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with my son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. He (Avitesh) is such a good actor, he is doing a film called Sir Ek Friday that will have an OTT release... he is working so hard. I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something."

Vijayta also pointed out how her brothers Jatin-Lalit have contributed to the superstar's career by giving him hit after hit on the music front of his films like 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' .