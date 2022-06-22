Breaking News
Aamir Khan and Kajol to reunite after 16 years?

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Khan to make cameo appearance in Fanaa co-star Kajol’s next, Salaam Venky

It’s a pity that Aamir Khan and Kajol — two of Hindi cinema’s finest actors — have shared screen space only once, in Fanaa (2006). That might change soon with Kajol’s next, Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathy. It is heard that Khan has been roped in for a special appearance in the film. A source reveals, “For the cameo, Revathy wanted a powerful actor, and Aamir was her first choice. When he heard the narration, he readily agreed to come on board.” The film will mark the superstar and Kajol’s reunion after 16 years since Kunal Kohli’s romantic drama.

Khan’s team is working out the dates as the actor is required to shoot only for a couple of days. “He will dive into the promotions for Laal Singh Chaddha next month. He intends to film his portions before the city tours begin,” adds the source. Salaam Venky is based on a true story and went on floors in February. 


