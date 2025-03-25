Ahead of the release of Sikandar, Aamir Khan sat down with lead actor Salman Khan and director A R Murugadoss for an interesting conversation

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan with AR Murugadoss

Listen to this article Aamir Khan puts AR Murugadoss on the spot, asks who is real Sikandar between him and Salman Khan x 00:00

The highly anticipated film 'Sikandar' is set to release this Eid on March 30, 2025, and promises to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. In a recent promotional video featuring three iconic names—Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and A.R. Murugadoss—Aamir asks Murugadoss who among the two is the real Sikandar. The audience eagerly waits for Murugadoss’ reply.

Aamir Khan joins the Sikandar duo

In a recent Instagram post, NGE shared a glimpse of the film's high-voltage energy, stating:

"Three great legends in one frame! Sparks are bound to fly! 🔥🔥🔥 Get ready for the most brain-teasing conversation! Full video coming out soon!"

Who’s the real Sikandar? The answer? You'll have to wait for the mastermind himself, A.R. Murugadoss, to reveal it. But one thing is certain—sparks will fly, and the anticipation is OFF THE CHARTS! Don’t miss this intense, high-voltage conversation as these legends tease out the power, drama, and sheer magnetism that will define Sikandar. This is just a glimpse, but it’s enough to get your pulse racing!

Sikandar advance bookings open

Finally, Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is all set for its release this week, bringing a triple celebration for the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Amidst the rising excitement, the advance bookings for the film have finally started, giving audiences a chance to secure their seats for this year's biggest cinematic celebration.

Yes, the advance bookings for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar have begun! The recently released trailer, packed with action, drama, humor, romance, and a mind-blowing BGM, has taken the nation's excitement to a whole new level. It even set records by garnering 81 million views in just 24 hours. With the film making waves even before its release, it's bound to set new benchmarks at the advance booking windows.

With Sikandar, viewers can expect intense drama, unforgettable performances, and jaw-dropping twists—the kind of cinematic magic that only legends like Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss can bring to the screen.

The movie promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala.