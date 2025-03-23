At the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan took a jibe at everyone questioning his pairing with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Salman Khan hits back at those questioning him for romancing 31 years younger Rashmika in Sikandar: ‘Why do you have a problem?’ x 00:00

Since the time it was announced that Salman Khan would be romancing Rashmika Mandanna in his next action thriller Sikandar, several people had questions regarding the pairing, considering the 31-year age gap between the leads. Today, at the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan took a jibe at everyone questioning the pairing and slammed those who think there is any problem with him starring opposite Rashmika.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the grand trailer launch event of Sikandar, Salman Khan reacted to the questions surrounding Rashmika being cast opposite him in the action thriller and said, "They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?"

"And when she gets married and has a daughter, and then she becomes a big star, then also we will work. We will get the mother's permission for sure," the superstar added.

Further, Salman also praised Rashmika and revealed how, even after breaking her leg, she didn't cancel her shoots. He said, "She has given her best. She used to finish shooting Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6:30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2. Then, after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of a younger me."

About Sikandar's trailer

The trailer opens in a police station with posters of Salman Khan along with "Wanted" written on them. The trailer then takes you into the world of Raja Sahab, aka Sikandar Sahab. Sikandar, who is the messiah of the good people, must fight through corruption, bad guys, goons, and the system to get justice for the people he has lost. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna plays Salman’s love interest, and although her role is a little unclear, she also seems to have some sort of connection with the people in power.

More about the film

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.