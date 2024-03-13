Breaking News
Aamir Khan Birthday 2024: From 'Andaaz Apna Apna' to 'Dangal', best characters played by Mr Perfectionist
Aamir Khan Birthday 2024: From 'Andaaz Apna Apna' to 'Dangal', best characters played by Mr Perfectionist

Updated on: 13 March,2024 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Over the years, Aamir Khan has delivered some of the finest, uniquely written, and authentic characters in his films. Today on Aamir Khan’s Birthday, let's look at some of his most loved roles

Aamir Khan's most loved characters

Aamir Khan’s Birthday 2024: One of India’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, celebrates another year today, and just like most of his audience, his fans believe that his contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. Over the years, the superstar has delivered some of the finest, uniquely written, and authentic characters in his films. Whether it's Rancho from '3 Idiots,' or Mahavir Singh Phogat from 'Dangal,' all of his roles have brought about change, subtly delivered important messages, and resonated with viewers. Eventually, his films became torchbearers in the world of cinema, teaching audiences valuable life lessons. Today on Aamir Khan’s Birthday, let's look at some of his most loved roles


Andaz Apna Apna- Amar


'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994) still brings laughter even 28 years after its release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film follows Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan) as they compete for Raveena's love, a millionaire's daughter while dealing with a local gangster, Teja, in a series of hilarious events.


Dil Chahta Hai- Akash

A cult favourite, 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), stars Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia. It beautifully explores the lives of three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), as they navigate life after college, testing their tight-knit bond.

3 Idiots- Rancho

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, '3 Idiots' is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2004 novel 'Five Point Someone.' It follows three engineering students, Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R. Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi), as they navigate social pressures under the Indian education system.

Taare Zameen Par- Ram

'Taare Zameen Par' (2007) tells the tale of a dyslexic child 'Ishaan' (Darsheel Safari) who is sent to a boarding school for his poor academic performance by his extremely critical parents. Ram (Aamir Khan), an art teacher, recognizes 'Ishaan''s struggle and helps him navigate his way through school. The film was directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte.

Dangal-Mahavir Singh Phogat

'Dangal' is based on the real-life events of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, with Aamir Khan portraying the role of their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also stars talented actors such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Sakshi Tanwar, and is directed by Nitin Tiwari.

