Aamir Khan Birthday 2024: Mr. Perfectionist says he will continue making more movies like 'Laapataa Ladies'
Aamir Khan Birthday 2024: Mr. Perfectionist says he will continue making more movies like 'Laapataa Ladies'

Updated on: 14 March,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At his birthday meet-and-greet, Aamir Khan thanked the audience for showering love on the film

Aamir Khan Birthday 2024: The Bollywood actor who celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday, expressed his commitment to supporting meaningful films like his recent production, "Laapataa Ladies." Directed by Kiran Rao, the comedy-drama received positive reviews after its release on March 1 and has grossed over Rs 8 crores at the box office.


At his birthday meet-and-greet, Aamir Khan thanked the audience for showering love on the film. He expressed, "I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future we will keep making such films and hope you keep supporting us.


Khan told reporters at the event, "The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media." 


Salman Khan praises Kiran Rao

Salman Khan had glowing words for Kiran Rao's satire 'Laapataa Ladies.' However, in his praise for the film, he mistakenly referred to it as her "debut as a director." Kiran Rao actually made her directorial debut with 'Dhobi Ghat' in 2010.

Salman Khan expressed his thoughts on his social media handle on Wednesday, saying: “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)?”

Kiran Rao on 'Laapataa Ladies'

There is a lot of goodness in the world and it sometimes doesn't reflect on the big screen, says Kiran Rao who has done her bit to rectify that in her latest film 'Laapataa Ladies', a comic take on two brides in Rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. 

The "Dhobi Ghat" filmmaker, who returns to direction after 14 years, said audiences have been conditioned to expect the worst, especially when it comes to women's safety. But her film, while realistic and grounded, doesn't go there. "Honestly, this story could have gone in any direction. It could have been any other genre. When we were writing this, we were conscious that while we are touching upon several issues, the idea is to entertain and make it an accessible and a fun journey,"

