Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan was recently spotted buying vegetables from a streetside hawker. He mentioned that he has no house help and does all his work by himself

Faisal Khan

Listen to this article Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan buys vegetables from street hawkers, says he does all his household chores x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan was spotted by a paparazzo in the city recently buying vegetables from a street hawker. He was seen in a happy mood as he urged the vendor to pack his vegetables quickly as he had to go home and cook for himself. Dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, Faisal was seen happily interacting with the paparazzo as he purchased vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the paparazzo mentioned that this was the first time he saw a celebrity buy vegetables from a street hawker, the actor said that he does all his work by himself. "Main apna kaam sab khud karta hu, khud driving bhi karta hu,har cheez khud karta hu, zindagi khud sambhalta hu."

Netizens took to the comment section to laud his simplicity.

A user commented, "Good viral bhayani that you promoted his page here. He is a genius man. Needs recognition."

"Very good n humble personality," remarked another netizen.

"Blood me hi ye sab achi bate he Aamir's family me...." wrote another user.

Another user wrote, "Mela movie his role"

"Dono bhai simple," someone commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan

Fasil Khan had a pretty short-lived acting career. He made his first film appearance at the age of three in his uncle Nasir Hussain's 1969 film 'Pyar Ka Mausam', playing a young Shashi Kapoor. He made his acting debut as an adult in the 1988 film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' that had his brother Aamir in the lead. Faisal played a minor role in the film as the villain.

After that, he worked as an assistant director in his father's 1990 film 'Tum Mere Ho', which starred Aamir in the lead. He then landed his first film as a leading man in 1994 with 'Madhosh'. The film was produced by his father and directed by Vikram Bhatt. He took a five-year break from the movies after the film failed to perform at the box office.

In 2000, Aamir attempted to revive his career with the film Mela. While the film bombed at the box office, Faisal was praised for his performance by director Dharmesh Darshan and even the audience. Till date, people who have watched the film remember him for his performance in the film. From 2003 to 2004, he appeared in the TV serial Aandhi. After appearing in the 2005 film Chand Bujh Gaya, he went on another decade-long hiatus.

In 2015, it was announced that he would be making his comeback and star in the film Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq, a film produced by Rajesh Jain.[4] In 2017, he starred in Danger, a horror film directed by Faisal Saif. The film remains unreleased.

In 2021, he made his directorial debut and starred in the psychological thriller film Faactory as well as singing a song for the film. In 2022, he made his debut in Kannada films with Oppanda.