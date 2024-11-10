Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn who played best friends in Ishq reunited for an event in the city. The duo gave the clap for Indra Kumar's son's debut film Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Ishq actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan reunite for THIS reason x 00:00

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn on Saturday attended the mahurat of film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of veteran director Indra Kumar's son Aman. Aamir and Ajay, who share a long association with Indra Kumar, marked their gracious presence at the event, evoking nostalgia among fans. Many netizens were even reminded of Aamir and Ajay's film 'Ishq' after witnessing their heartfelt reunion at the event. In the 1997 film that also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla, Ajay and Aamir played best friends with different socio-economic background.

Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn fans want Ishq 2

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir and Ajay can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They even posed together on the red carpet.

On social media, several fans expressed happiness at seeing the reunion of Aamir and Ajay, hoping to see them together in movies again.

" We want Ishq 2...so happy to see them together," a fan commented.

" Magor nostalgic...two best actors together," another fan wrote.

Johny Lever, Sajid Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were also present at the event to cheer for the team of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. Milap Zaveri has come on board to direct the film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming work

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Singham Again'. Within three days, the film crossed Rs 100 cr at the box office, making it his fastest century at the box office. Director Rohit Shetty marked his 10th Rs 100 crore film at the box office with Singham Again. The cop film brought together several stars including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. He will next be seen on the big screen in the film 'Naam' directed by Anees Bazmee. The film was shot 20 years ago but is being released now.

Aamir Khan's upcoming work

The actor who was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had a good year as a producer with 'Laapataa Ladies'. The film directed by Kiran Rao has become India's official entry for Oscars. Apart from that, Khan also has Sitare Zameen Par' in the pipeline in which he will act as well as produce. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The superstar is reportedly in talks with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a commercial film.