Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday along with Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan shares a very special bond with his mother. The star never misses a chance to show his love for her. His mother is the actor’s greatest supporter and biggest strength. On June 13, Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain turned a year older and the star celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way possible.
With several friends and family members coming together for the birthday celebrations, along with the actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao, it was indeed a happy celebration.
Today, June 15, marks 21 years of Aamir Khan's film 'Lagaan', India's official nominee for the Academy Awards in 2002. He's now gearing up for 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which releases on August 11.
Back in 2008, Atul Kulkarni proposed an Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to Aamir Khan and that was when the first thought of the film was seeded. Post that, Aamir approached the makers of ‘Forrest Gump’ to acquire the rights to the film, which itself was a decade-long process. After that, the trauma of the Pandemic took a toll on the film and it got delayed. While time tested Aamir, his patience became his only pursuit which helped him complete the film despite the long-standing wait of 14years.
Nevertheless, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is finally here and the audience is completely gushing over it. Aamir Khan’s love and loyalty for his craft were put to test while producing the entire film and it seems to not stop anytime soon.
'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.
