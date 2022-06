Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday along with Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and project

Aamir Khan shares a very special bond with his mother. The star never misses a chance to show his love for her. His mother is the actorโ€™s greatest supporter and biggest strength. On June 13, Aamirโ€™s mother Zeenat Hussain turned a year older and the star celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way possible.ย

With several friends and family members coming together for the birthday celebrations, along with the actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao, it was indeed a happy celebration.

