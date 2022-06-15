Breaking News
Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday along with Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday along with Kiran Rao

Updated on: 15 June,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aamir Khan is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and project

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Aamir Khan shares a very special bond with his mother. The star never misses a chance to show his love for her. His mother is the actor’s greatest supporter and biggest strength. On June 13, Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain turned a year older and the star celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way possible. 

With several friends and family members coming together for the birthday celebrations, along with the actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao, it was indeed a happy celebration.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝑨𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒓 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑭𝒂𝒏 𝑻𝒖𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒚 ✒ (@perfectaamir)


