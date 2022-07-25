Breaking News
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; Police file FIR
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aamir Khan Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya promote 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Hyderabad

Updated on: 25 July,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a press conference conducted in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi & Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media about the upcoming release

Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya promote 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Hyderabad

Anil Kapoor with Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi/picture courtesy: PR


Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release and the makers are going out and out to make sure everybody gets to witness the inspirational journey of Laal Singh Chaddha.

In a press conference conducted in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi & Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media about the upcoming release. During the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is the presenter of Laal Singh Chaddha revealed that he had once accidentally met Aamir in Japan in 2018 where the actor talked about his plans to make the remake of Forrest Gump. The event was an unprecedented success as three of the biggest superstars came together to promote one of the biggest film ventures of 2022 - Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Meanwhile, the anticipation of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release is increasing with each passing day. Recently, the makers dropped the first music video of Kahani which received love from all quarters. 


'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

aamir khan hyderabad chiranjeevi Naga Chaitanya Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor mona singh bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK