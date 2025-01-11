At the trailer launch of son Junaid's film Loveyapa, Aamir Khan spoke about being a romantic at heart. He cited his ex-wives as proof

Aamir Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aamir Khan claims to be 'king of romance': 'Please ask my ex-wives' x 00:00

Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Loveyapa'. Speaking during the Mumbai event, Mr Perfectionist revealed that he considers himself to be a mushy romantic.



The 'Lagaan' actor was quoted saying as, "Actually Main bhot romantic aadmi ho, maa kasam, bhot romantic hu. Bhot funny lagta hai ye bolte huye par aap meri dono biwiyo se puch sakte hai ye baat (I'm very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but please ask both my wives). I am a very mushy romantic person. So, all my favorite films are romantic. I'm a real believer in true love."

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about how love evolves with time, Aamir said, "As we grow in life, our definition and understanding of love evolves. Jab aap 18 ke hote hai ek alag josh aur emotion hota hai, phir aap samajhte hai, zindagi ko, logon ko, aur apne aap ko (When you are 18 you feel a different kind of energy and emotion but as you grow old, your understanding of yourself and others evolves)."

He added, "Zyadatar jitni galtiya hoti hai aapki hoti hain. Hamie lagta hai dursa insaan galti kar rha hai, lekin hum aandar nahi dekh pate aapne aap ko. To vo mere liye ek journey rahi hai ki main khud to tattol paya hu aur in saalo main mujhe samajh main aya hai ki meri kya kay kamiya rahi hai, mujhse kya kya galatiya hui hai, aur maine un ko sudharne ki koshish ki hai. (Most of the mistakes are made by us only, but we feel it's the other person's fault, we are unable to see inside. During this journey of mine, I have been able to introspect and understand my mistakes and have also tried to correct them)."

Aamir further talked about what is love for him today.

"For me, today, the meaning of love is to find someone who is your soulmate, jiske saath aap comfortable hai and you feel main apni manzil tak pahunch chuka hoon. When I find a person who I am organically connected to.(For me, love is about finding a soulmate. To be with the person who gives you a feeling that you have reached your destination in life)."

In the meantime, 'Loveyapa' is slated to hit the silver screen on February 7 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever