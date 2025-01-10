Aamir Khan unveiled the Loveyapa trailer which stars his son Junaid Khan and actress Khushi Kapoor. At the event the actor spoke about his journey of quitting smoking

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

With rising excitement, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The recently released title track offered a glimpse of the film's fervor while further elevating anticipation. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film. At the grand trailer launch event, Aamir Khan was seen extending his heartfelt wishes to his son, Junaid Khan. He also spoke about quitting smoking, something that he had decided to do as his son ventured into acting.

Aamir Khan talks about quitting smoking

"Smoking is something I love very much. I have been smoking for years and then I smoked pipes. I enjoyed Tobacco," the superstar said adding that it is not good for health. "Mujhe badi khushi ho rahi hai ye kehte hue ki maine ye saari buri aadatein chod di hai. Aur mere liye ye acchi timing ha. Mujhe chodna tha aur mere bete ka career shuru ho raha hai toh maine apne dil mai mannat maangi thi ye (I am happy to announce that I have left behind all these vices. It is something I wanted to do and the timing is good for me. My son's career is starting and I had decided to let go smoking)," he said.

At the press conference, Aamir Khan also spoke about his son Junaid and wished him well. "Voh bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai toh it’s a very emotional moment for me and I really wish him well. I am very proud and happy the way he is conducting himself."

"Jiss tarah meri ammi ne mujhe parvarish di thi aur Reena aur meine Junaid aur Ira ko di mujhe lagta hai ki we are really happy with the way voh kese apne career ko har kadam lera hai aur humari prathna aur dua uske saat hai aap dono ke saat hai. I hope this film brings huge success for both of you (The way my mother raised me, Reena and I raised Junaid and Ira, we are really happy with the way they conduct themselves and are going ahead with their career)," the superstar said.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on 7th February, 2025 embarking on this enchanting journey of love!