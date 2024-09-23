‘Laapataa Ladies’ has become the third film from Aamir Khan’s production house to have been submitted as India’s official entry by the Film Federation of India

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is happy and proud that his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film ‘Laapata Ladies’ has been selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars 2025. The Film Federation of India on Monday announced the movie as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category at the Academy Awards.

Aamir Khan hopes ‘Laapata Ladies’ wins the hearts of Academy members

Aamir Khan said in a statement, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that ‘Laapata Ladies’ is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy.”

Aamir Khan’s connection with the Academy Awards

‘Laapataa Ladies’ has become the third film from Aamir Khan’s production house to have been submitted as India’s official entry by the Film Federation of India. It all started with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ which was not just sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars but also secured a place in the final nominations. Then came ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which marked Aamir’s directorial debut. The film was selected as India's entry to the foreign language category for the Oscars at the 81st annual Academy Awards.

About Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

‘Laapataa Ladies’ premiered in March 2024 in India and captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT. The film is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

