Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies produced by Aamir Khan has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars. Animal, Aattam, Kalki 2898 AD, Hanu-Man and others were also in consideration

Still from Laapataa Ladies

Listen to this article Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' selected as India's official entry for Oscars beating 'Animal', Kalki 2898 AD' x 00:00

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced on Monday. The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit 'Animal', Malayalam National Award winner 'Aattam' and Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-member selection committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua unanimously decided on 'Laapataa Ladies', produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Laapataa Ladies beats Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, Aattam and others

Tamil film 'Maharaja', Telugu titles 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Hanu-Man', as well as the Hindi films 'Swatantraya Veer Savarkar" and 'Article 370' were also in the list. Malayalam superhit '2018: Everyone is a Hero' was sent last year.

Laapataa Ladies, a delightful comedy is about the misadventures of two young brides, who get separated from their respective husbands on the same train. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan feature in this blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

All about Kiran Rao's second directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres in March of this year. While the film did not see a massive turnout at the box office, it received love upon its OTT release a month later. The film also beat the total viewership of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's hit film 'Animal' on the streaming platform.

Laapataa Ladies was also screened at the Supreme Court a few weeks back which was attended by families of judges and advocates of the court.

Now, the film is gearing up for its release in Japan on October 4. Rao enthuses, “As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment. I’ve always had a deep interest in Japanese culture, and I hope the film’s emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.” She adds, “This release is a significant milestone for the film and showcases how cinema can bridge cultures through shared stories and emotions.”

On the other hand, talking about her film's chance at being shortlisted for Oscars, Rao had told PTI, “My dream would be fulfilled if it was, if it would go (to Oscars). But it's a process, and I'm hoping it'll (Laapataa Ladies) be considered. I'm sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things."